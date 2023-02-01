Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $25.82 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,282,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,466 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $25,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

