Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 355,470 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 405,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1,339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 149,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 197,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,598 shares of company stock valued at $42,194 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

