Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,507 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.64% of AGCO worth $45,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 363.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 302,728 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 60.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 694,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,406,000 after acquiring an additional 261,735 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,266,000 after acquiring an additional 241,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 330.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 199,650 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

AGCO Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AGCO opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.98. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

