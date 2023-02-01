Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.33% of Independent Bank worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Independent Bank by 257.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $94,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.