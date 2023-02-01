Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 27,781 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,781 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

