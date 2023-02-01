Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 3,964 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

ABBV stock opened at $147.75 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.05 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

