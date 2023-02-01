Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 41,515 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,515 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

