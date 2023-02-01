Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 7,347 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $41,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.3 %

CVS opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.70. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 102.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

