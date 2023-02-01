Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.16% of Neurocrine Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 433.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $6,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $564,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $564,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,082,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,537.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,611 shares of company stock worth $13,570,417 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 194.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

