Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Shares Down 2.9%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 2,725,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,574,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 16,005.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

Further Reading

