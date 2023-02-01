Insider Buying: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Purchases 21,187 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $658,703.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,067,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,293,746.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,124 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $191,007.56.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,426 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,752,067.26.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,372 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $459,007.92.

On Thursday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 965 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.85 per share, with a total value of $28,805.25.

On Monday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,109 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $1,020,267.54.

On Friday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,649 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.62 per share, with a total value of $590,974.38.

On Monday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,679 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $245,528.91.

On Friday, December 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,208 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,376.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,947 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $84,844.13.

On Monday, December 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,026.00.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMO traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,466. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 781,932 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 204,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

