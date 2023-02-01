Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Buys 32,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $383,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,096,859 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,339.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 30,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $364,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 8,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $80,640.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 34,700 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $340,060.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.12.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 128,900 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 163,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,221,000 after buying an additional 956,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Articles

