Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Insider Sells 11,890 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) insider Cintia Piccina sold 11,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $22,234.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at $36,530.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 182,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,197. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 998.26% and a negative return on equity of 112.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

