Insider Selling: Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Rating) Director Donald R. Fishback sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,262.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Moog Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MOG-A traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.32. The company had a trading volume of 103,828 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Moog from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

