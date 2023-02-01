Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $854,800.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Deepak Chopra sold 4,871 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $414,327.26.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 97,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,118. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Stories

