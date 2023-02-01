Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $854,800.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Deepak Chopra sold 4,871 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $414,327.26.
OSI Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 97,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,118. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
