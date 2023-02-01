Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $754,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 688,498 shares in the company, valued at $51,947,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of XPEL traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.81. 155,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,638. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.86.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. XPEL had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $89.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

