Inspire Investing LLC Buys 200 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 7.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 5.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $263.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.17 and a 200 day moving average of $233.34. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $349.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

