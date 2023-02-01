Inspire Investing LLC Buys 20,509 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,509 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.06% of 8X8 worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 8X8 by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in 8X8 by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in 8X8 by 18.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in 8X8 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGHT stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $16.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

