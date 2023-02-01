Inspire Investing LLC Buys 443 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. State Street Corp increased its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,941 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,637 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,771,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,913,000 after acquiring an additional 51,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABM opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

