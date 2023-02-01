Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $72,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

