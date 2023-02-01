Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS stock opened at $163.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $163.74.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

