Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.31

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.31 and last traded at $112.26, with a volume of 133920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.09.

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $719.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.95 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

