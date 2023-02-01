inSure DeFi Market Cap Reaches $63.88 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $63.88 million and $1.75 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00045009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00028933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019133 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00215591 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002842 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00239309 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,707,065.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.