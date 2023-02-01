inSure DeFi Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $64.42 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, "inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation."

