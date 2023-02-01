Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 357,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 259,286 shares.The stock last traded at $68.01 and had previously closed at $65.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITGR. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Integer Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 4,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,317.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Integer by 6,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Integer by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Integer by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 62.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

