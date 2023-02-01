Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 357,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 259,286 shares.The stock last traded at $68.01 and had previously closed at $65.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on ITGR. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Integer Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Integer by 6,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Integer by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Integer by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 62.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
