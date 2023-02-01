Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Trading Up 0.6%

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 831.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 6,260.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 47,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

