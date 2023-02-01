Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 131,300 Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.27% of New Found Gold worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFGC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 3.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,520,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 129,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New Found Gold by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Found Gold during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFGC opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. New Found Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

New Found Gold ( NYSE:NFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

