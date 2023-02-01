Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,764,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,163,000 after purchasing an additional 841,692 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,393 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,162,000 after purchasing an additional 274,905 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

GOVT opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18.

