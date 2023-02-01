Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $224.60 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,147,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

