Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $792.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $825.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $769.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $833.21.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,509 shares of company stock valued at $18,937,464. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

