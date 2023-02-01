Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 124.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 37,606 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 759,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,124,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Simon Property Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 46,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

NYSE SPG opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $149.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

