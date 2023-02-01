Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $984,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 232,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.