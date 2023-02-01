Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 171 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

