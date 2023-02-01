Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 589 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

