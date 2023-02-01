Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $67,451,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,108,000 after buying an additional 74,718 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $18,450,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 863.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,955 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $340.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $358.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

