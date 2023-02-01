Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,288 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. HSBC began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

