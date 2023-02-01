International Biotechnology Trust PLC Acquires 4,967 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 1,296.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,489 shares of company stock worth $20,414,070. 24.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDGL. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.25. 10,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $315.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of -0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.97.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

