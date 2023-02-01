International Biotechnology Trust PLC Boosts Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 1,545.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 223.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 71,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,494. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.77. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.25 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.22.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.