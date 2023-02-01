International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys 116,424 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 1,693.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,424 shares during the quarter. Galapagos accounts for 1.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Galapagos by 566.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Galapagos from €65.00 ($70.65) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Galapagos from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

GLPG traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.92. 10,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. Galapagos NV has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $1.50. The business had revenue of $137.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.42 million. Galapagos had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.13%. Research analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

