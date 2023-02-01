International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys Shares of 120,000 Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000. Revance Therapeutics makes up 1.0% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.16% of Revance Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

RVNC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.47. 128,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 251.92% and a negative return on equity of 461.54%. On average, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

