International Biotechnology Trust PLC Grows Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 2,394.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,158 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 56,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,692. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,828.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $34,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,828.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $499,831. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Articles

