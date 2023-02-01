International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases 218,253 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 6,057.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,253 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for approximately 3.3% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.23% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $248,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,374.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 445,945 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 521,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 429,708 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,526. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.18. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 158.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,165 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Recommended Stories

