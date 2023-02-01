International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases 37,752 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 15,222.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,752 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 11.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

NASDAQ LEGN traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.57. 78,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,593. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

