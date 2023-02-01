International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Announces $1.65 Quarterly Dividend

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

International Business Machines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $9.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $134.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.38. The company has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,373,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after buying an additional 31,783 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 138,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 169,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 18.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.