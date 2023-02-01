International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after acquiring an additional 93,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $134.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.