International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after buying an additional 1,182,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBM opened at $134.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

See Also

