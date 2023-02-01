International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $38.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.