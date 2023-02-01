International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $34.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

International Paper Stock Up 10.7 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

