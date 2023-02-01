Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Reduced by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $245.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.53.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

