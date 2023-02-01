Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.56

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.56 and last traded at $80.56, with a volume of 5465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.36.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

